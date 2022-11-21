Azerbaijani Justice Ministry's employees promoted to highest special rank – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree conferring the highest special title of State Counselor of Justice, 3rd class, to the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry's employees, Trend reports.

According to the order, the highest special ranks are conferred to:

Shahin Aliyev – Rector of the Academy of Justice of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Rahman Mammadov – Head of the Center for Work with Municipalities of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan.