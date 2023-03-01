President Ilham Aliyev thanks Shavkat Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan's participation in reconstruction of Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan's participation in reconstruction of Karabakh, adding this is the first project funded by a foreign government, Trend reports.

"It is a school gifted by you to the formerly displaced people. We are very grateful for that. The people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate this. The construction work is powering ahead. Inshallah, we will celebrate it together this year," President Ilham Aliyev said.