Armenia prevents peace talks - military expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Armenia is trying to prevent peace talks by using combat UAVs on several positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Yellija settlement of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar region, military expert Azay Karimov told Trend.

He noted that France and Iran are transferring UAVs to Armenia.

"Negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia were held in Brussels a few days ago. But Armenia continues to commit provocations in order to disrupt the negotiation process," Karimov said.

"Armenia first goes to negotiations, and then tries to destabilize the situation in the region and hinder peace negotiations with the support of foreign forces," Karimov said.

The Armenian armed forces used combat UAVs on several positions of the Azerbaijani army deployed in the direction of Yellija settlement of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar region on May 18, at approximately 07:15 (GMT+4).

During the inspection of the area, the remnants of projectiles made in a handicraft manner and thrown by Armenians by the use of UAVs were detected.