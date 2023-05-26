Armenian PM faces limited options

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the enlarged session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as a guest at the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

The participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in this meeting does not mean that Azerbaijan will become a member of this association.

There is a more important issue that determines Azerbaijan's participation in this event. This is due to the holding of a trilateral meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

However, this does not mean that Azerbaijan has not developed good relations with the members of this association. Except for Armenia, Azerbaijan has quite positive relations with all the member states of the union.

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with these countries on a bilateral basis, except Armenia, is about $5 billion.

Azerbaijan does not need to be part of any economic forum or union, because Azerbaijan is a self-sufficient country with a stable economy and does not need any external support. This allows it to pursue an independent foreign policy, and Baku can demonstrate its determination on any issue.

Both Russia and Azerbaijan know well what they want. Russia's main interest today is also connected with the opening of the Zangazur corridor.

No matter how many positive responses the Armenian Prime Minister has given over the past month in connection with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the opening of communications, the position of Yerevan remains uncertain. Armenia is blackmailing Russia, leans towards the West, and avoids fulfilling the provisions of the trilateral statement signed with the mediation of Russia.

After the 44-day Karabakh War, the situation changed dramatically. Azerbaijan has turned from a subject of the conflict into a party that solved it.

For the UN, the EU, and Russia, this result was unexpected. Armenia, unlike Azerbaijan, is still a subject of this global game. And over time, Armenia loses its position in relations with these parties. As a result, any proposal put forward by Armenia is no longer taken seriously.

The participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as a guest at the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow is necessary. At the meeting attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, touching upon the successful development of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the member countries of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, except Armenia, once again brought to the attention of Yerevan that a historic opportunity for normalization of relations has appeared.

"Azerbaijan's cooperation with EurAsEC member countries, with the exception of Armenia, has been successfully developing for 30 years. There are serious opportunities for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Today, on the initiative of the Russian side, a trilateral meeting of the heads of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Announcing that the Zangezur corridor will become part of international railway routes, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev brought to Armenia's attention the opportunity to take advantage of the chance to get out of the difficult geo-economic and political situation. "Azerbaijan is an important participant in the North-South transport corridor project. We have also initiated the creation of the Zangezur corridor, which will not only connect the main part of the country with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic but will also become a part of international railway routes," President Ilham Aliyev added.

"There are serious opportunities for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The statement of the Russian President during his speech that it is much more important to have an agreement on the issue of territorial integrity between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and is indeed the basis for agreeing on other issues of a secondary nature.

If the future of his people and state is a priority for Pashinyan, who is already known in the political arena as an unreliable politician, then he should definitely take advantage of this opportunity and think about steps to transform Armenia into a full-fledged regional state. And this depends on the opening of communications, and the transition from statements about the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan to concrete practical steps.