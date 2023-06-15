Turkish Parliament's chairman congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) Numan Kurtulmus congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day, Trend reports.

"Congratulations to friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan on June 15 - National Salvation Day," he said on Twitter.

National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis is an official holiday in Azerbaijan that is celebrated on June 15, in accordance with the June 27, 1997, dated decree of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. June 15 has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1998.