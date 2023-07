BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance.

"I thank Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance in the field of energy and demining," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

On July 17, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to allocate $7.6 million for the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment in order to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.