Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Tajikistan, following flood in the country, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of a large number of human casualties as a result of heavy rains and landslides in several regions of Tajikistan. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the friendly people of Tajikistan and its government," said the ministry on X (Twitter).

As a result of heavy rains that took place on August 27 in several districts of Tajikistan, 13 people were killed.