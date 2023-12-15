Azerbaijan, UAE sign documents (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Trend reports.

Following the discussions, a ceremony was held for the signing of the documents.

A Joint Investment Framework Agreement was inked between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.

A memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in data centre projects was sealed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investments of the United Arab Emirates.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, and Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.