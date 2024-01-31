COP29 Organizing Committee boasts commendable gender balance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The COP29 organizing committee includes 12 women, said Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva during the next annual consultative meeting of the International Transport Forum (ITF), Trend reports.

Abdullayeva addressed the gathering during the opening session.

The ambassador emphasized Azerbaijan's active measures in establishing multimodal routes for the stable and sustainable development of regional transport communication, citing the ITF as a powerful global platform for fostering dialogue in the transport sector and improving regional transport and communication connections. Abdullayeva emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to achieving the organization's aims and vital role, mentioning the country's impending presidency in the ITF from 2025 to 2026. She expressed confidence that COP29, which will be hosted in Baku later this year, will provide an opportunity to discuss issues related to the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

In addition, the Ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. She pointed out that areas in Azerbaijan liberated from occupation have been designated as "zero emission" zones. Moreover, Azerbaijan has actively participated in the Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) program initiated by the UK.

Regarding COP29, slated to take place in Baku, Abdullayeva underscored that preparations for the event are well underway. The organizing committee has been formed, with 12 women among its members.

"COP29 boasts a commendable gender balance in its mandate positions, with women holding three out of the six key positions," she said.

The Ambassador highlighted the traditionally male-dominated nature of the transportation sector and underscored the significance of increasing awareness regarding the promotion of gender equality, women's empowerment, and their pivotal role in decision-making within this field. She shared statistical data with participants, illustrating women's employment in Azerbaijan's transportation sector. The emphasis was placed on the noteworthy strides taken in the country's transportation industry to promote gender equality, with a commitment to continued efforts aimed at achieving even more significant results.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is currently convening its annual consultative meeting, with a specific focus on the transport sector, gender equality within this domain, and climate change matters within the framework of the Green Transport Summit. Azerbaijan is represented by the Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva at this significant gathering. The meeting aims to deliberate on the tangible initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan to advance the development of multimodal transport routes and foster stable and sustainable transport connections in the region.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



To note, besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

