Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Yuriy Gusev has been appointed Ukraine's new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed today by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The incoming ambassador, Yuriy Gusev previously served as governor of the Kherson region and, in 2020, was appointed director of the state concern Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defense Industry). In 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed Gusev from this post.

