Armenia reveals terms of obtaining draft regulations for work of commissions on border delimitation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The commissions on delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan are discussing the procedure for resolving the issue, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mger Grigoryan said during the government meeting in the Armenian National Assembly on February 28, Trend reports.

According to him, the procedure will include a comprehensive methodological framework.

Grigoryan added that in two-three months, it will be possible to obtain the draft regulations for the work of the commissions, which will reflect the methodology for determining the borders.

Besides, the process of demarcation and delimitation of borders itself will take a considerable amount of time, the official noted.

Notably, on January 31, 2024, the sixth meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on issues of delimitation of the state border and border security between the two countries took place on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia under the chairing of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Mger Grigoryan.

On November 30, 2023, the fifth meeting took place on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia (Gazakh-Ijevan).

