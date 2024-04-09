Azerbaijani FM, Kyrgyz president stress value of further expanding strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov have emphasized the importance of further expansion of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, this issue was discussed during the meeting between Bayramov and Japarov.

The talks were held in an atmosphere of complete openness and trust, which characterize the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduled bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.

