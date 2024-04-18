We need to fight against colonialism - New Caledonian Senate's member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. We must fight colonialism, Senate member of New Caledonia Maurice Vimian said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the conference in the Azerbaijani Parliament on the theme "New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future".

"Azerbaijan has extended its assistance to us. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan," he said.

Vimian noted that various negotiations are underway with France nowadays.

"It is interfering in the activities of our institutions. France continues to pursue such a policy that even today, the Kanak people are very poorly represented in administrative positions. France will continue the policies of the past; it will impede us, but we will also continue our struggle," he said.

