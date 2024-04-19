Eighth meeting of commissions on delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia held (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The 8th meeting of the commissions on delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been held, Trend reports.

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

During the meeting the Commissions agreed on the following:

- At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the parties previously agreed on the passage of separate segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) – Baganis Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) – Ashagi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan) and Berkaber (Armenia) – Gizilghajili (Azerbaijan) in order to bring them into line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse,

- Agreed that the description of these segments of the borderline will be drawn up taking into account the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground, which will be formalized by an appropriate Protocol description, which must be agreed and signed by the parties by May 15, 2024.

- The Parties agreed that they would apply to their governments to take measures for the simultaneous and parallel deployment of their border services on the agreed sections of the borderline. They also agreed that until the delimitation process is fully completed, the segments of the boundary line indicated in the Protocol-Description will be considered delimited.

- At the same time, they agreed to complete the coordination of the draft Regulation on joint activities of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan by July 1, 2024. They will commence the process of domestic coordination and approval of the Regulation following the respective states' legislation requirements.

- The Parties agreed that in the process of delimitation, they will rely on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991. The Parties also agreed to incorporate a fundamental principle into the draft Regulations: if the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia dictates otherwise in the future, the relevant section of the Regulations will be aligned with the principles outlined in that Agreement..

- It was agreed that, after the approval of the Regulation by the Parties, the Parties will agree on the priority of the process of delimitation of all other sections of the border, including enclaves and exclaves.

A protocol was signed based on the results of the meeting. It was decided to agree on the date and venue of the next meeting in working order.

