Armenia starts to recognize Azerbaijan's strength - Turkish political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Armenia already recognizes Azerbaijan's strength and position, political analyst and professor of Ankara University Togrul Ismail told Trend.

According to him, the decision to return four villages to Azerbaijan by Armenia is a significant milestone.

"Armenia is already approaching the subject of boundary delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan in a more objective manner. Having long-term peace between the two countries will be one of the greatest achievements," he said.

To note, on April 19, 2024, the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

