Azerbaijani parliament sends congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

At today's session of Parliament, the Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, proposed on behalf of the Azerbaijani Parliament to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on May 28 - Independence Day.

MPs welcomed the Parliamentary Speaker's proposal with applause.

