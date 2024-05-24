Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 24 May 2024 13:56 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani parliament sends congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on Independence Day
Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

At today's session of Parliament, the Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, proposed on behalf of the Azerbaijani Parliament to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on May 28 - Independence Day.

MPs welcomed the Parliamentary Speaker's proposal with applause.

