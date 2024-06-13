Pashinyan confesses: Armenian ideology was wrong through and through

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan openly admitted that the entire ideology of the Armenian state, its authorities, and society had been wrong.

Speaking at the parliament, Pashinyan read out to the MPs the concluding document from the 1996 Lisbon Summit, which addressed the resolution of the Karabakh conflict. Afterward, he continued his confession.

"We misunderstood, we were mistaken," he began with explanations. The PM emphasized that no one besides Armenian authorities had considered any "questions of self-determination" for Karabakh Armenians over these decades. Naturally, he also noted that all Armenian authorities had used this factor for political manipulations in their own interests over the past 30 years.

Essentially, Armenia's PM openly acknowledged that from the collapse of the USSR until 2020, until the Azerbaijani Army liberated the country's occupied territories, Armenian authorities had led their country and people astray.

It's quite commendable that the Armenian Prime Minister is finally acknowledging his government's mistakes. Now, isn't it time to start steering in the right direction?