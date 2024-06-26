Azerbaijan's Baku hosts second day of By Youth for Youth int'l forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Baku hosts the second day of the "By Youth for Youth" international forum, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the event was held the day before in Azerbaijan's Shusha. It was followed by high-level panel discussions. Today, the forum continues in Baku.

The forum is attended by state officials, high-ranking representatives from international organizations, various countries, and guests, including approximately 200 delegates from member countries of ICESCO.

The "By Youth for Youth" international forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The forum aims to facilitate discussions among youth from Islamic countries on peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and the environment. It seeks to create opportunities for their active participation in these areas, explore innovative solutions, and foster connections among young leaders.

Azerbaijan's envoy to ICESCO Shargiyya Hasanova brought attention to the fact that Azerbaijan is hosting the inaugural "By Youth for Youth" event.

“Yesterday, the international event got underway in Shusha, our lovely region, and we young people did our best to showcase Azerbaijan at the event,” she said.

According to her, the event "By Youth for Youth" in Baku is focused on the ideas of young people.

Will be updated