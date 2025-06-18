PABSEC meeting participants set to visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Participants of the 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC) held in Baku will visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament and the PABSEC, Sahiba Gafarova, said at the 65th plenary session of the PABSEC held in Baku, Trend reports.

Gafarova stated that as part of the event, assembly participants will have the opportunity to see firsthand the devastating consequences of Armenia’s 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories.

She pointed out that at the same time, they will witness the large-scale restoration and improvement work being carried out in these territories.

The speaker said that Azerbaijan has always placed great importance on dialogue at the state level, peaceful coexistence, and international cooperation.

According to her, today Baku is becoming a place where ideas are born, experiences are exchanged, and solutions are jointly sought that can improve the region.

Gafarova particularly emphasized that the successful organization of this important international forum by Azerbaijan became possible thanks to the farsighted and strategically successful political course pursued under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

It was stressed that under the head of state’s leadership, Azerbaijan has managed to maintain internal stability, restore justice, ensure sustainable development, and become a dynamic, self-confident, and influential country.

The speaker noted that today Azerbaijan is a state that copes with modern challenges, actively shapes the regional and global agenda, and protects and promotes peace, development, and equal cooperation.

Gafarova reminded that after World War II, Azerbaijan became the only country that liberated occupied lands and restored its territorial integrity.

She highlighted that the role of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in the region is truly unique.

“This organization unites countries from the Balkans to the Caucasus, from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea. We are united by a shared history, culture, economic interests, and, most importantly, a common aspiration for peace and development.

The discussions within the Parliamentary Assembly will be based on important principles — democracy, mutual respect, and trust. To ensure that decisions are not just words, concrete steps must be taken, real initiatives proposed that can change people's lives. Dialogue must turn into policy, and policy into real action,” she said.

The speaker highlighed the importance of strengthening cooperation between parliaments, promoting the harmonization of legislative acts that contribute to sustainable development, and reinforcing the rule of law.

It was stressed that there is a need to move from words to concrete, effective, transparent, and long-term cooperation mechanisms with special attention to sustainable development. The importance of creating mechanisms that will not only address today's challenges but also pave the way for the future was highlighted.

According to the speaker, today's decisions should have not only an operational but also a strategic nature. Digitalization, innovation, and the green economy should become key agenda topics for the session.

The speaker also noted the importance of cooperation in the cultural sphere, emphasizing that cultural ties are a real bridge between people. Moreover, student exchanges, joint projects, and the preservation of historical heritage further bring peoples closer together since culture is a language understood by all, regardless of borders or views.

“One of the important issues is artificial intelligence. It already affects the economy, education, healthcare, and public administration. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a common ethical and legal framework, encourage joint research, and work together to ensure equal access to artificial intelligence for all countries in the region.

Azerbaijan has always supported cooperation and partnerships that benefit everyone, sharing experience and opportunities to achieve success. Azerbaijan’s energy projects and strategic pipelines play a key role in the region’s energy security. Investments in transport infrastructure have made the country an important transport hub of Eurasia, providing connectivity between East and West,” said the speaker.

According to her, projects to develop the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor will allow the export of large reserves of Caspian green energy to Europe and contribute to the green development agenda of the countries.

In conclusion, Gafarova once again expressed confidence that the 65th session of the PABSEC will open a new chapter in cooperation and wished success for the event.

The BSEC is a regional international entity dedicated to multilateral political and economic efforts that promote collaboration, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea area. Its roots date back to 25 June 1992, when Turkish President Turgut Özal and leaders from ten other nations convened in Istanbul to sign the Summit Declaration and the "Bosphorus Statement." The BSEC Headquarters, serving as the Permanent International Secretariat of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC PERMIS), was founded in March 1994 in Istanbul.

