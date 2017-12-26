Azercell protects children (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Azercell Telecom LLC, the company which draws a special attention to the protection of children on internet, recently introducing a number of innovative solutions in this field, has launched a new project.

Thus, the company has already started to conduct training events on cybersecurity for school children, teachers and parents at secondary schools of Baku. Under the cooperation with Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre, the company organized a training event on “Internet security and digital citizenship” at school No. 6 in Baku on December 12-16. Established in June 2014 by The European Azerbaijan Society, the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre (ATDC) offers training for local teachers, school leaders and others in academic field in modern methods of education and organizes conferences and events covering all aspects of teaching.

While underlining the fact that today we cannot escape the technology, the program covered possible dangers of technology for children, schools and families amid this reality and discussed the ways to prevent such dangers and eliminate the problems. The program also provided practical tips for safe internet usage, touched upon the ways to notice the threats outside the school and important issues as to how to fight them back. In general, it covered all topics that were of great significance for school children, teachers and parents. The parents joined the training course on the last day of the event.

The next event will be held at school No. 189-190. It should be noted that starting from 2018, similar events will be held in the regions, as well.

Notably, two years ago Azercell launched “Azercell Plus Security” program which included the services of “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control” aimed for the protection of children on internet.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

