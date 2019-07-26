Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends helicopters to wreck site

26 July 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The Crisis Management Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the wreck of the Iranian Shabahang cargo ship in the Caspian Sea 30 kilometers off the coast of Azerbaijan's Astara district, Trend reports on July 26 referring to the ministry.

Two helicopters of the aviation group of the ministry were sent to the scene of the incident.

The corresponding structures have been notified.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to use new technologies to collect unsuitable banknotes
Finance 17:41
Azerbaijan expects increase of arriving tourists from China
Tourism 17:40
Crew of wrecked Iranian cargo ship rescued
Society 17:38
Winners in rings and uneven bars exercises awarded at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:33
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver in pommel horse exercises at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:30
Latest
Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:55
Germany's Merkel invites UK's Johnson to visit Berlin
Other News 17:45
Turkmenistan increases export of fruits and vegetables
Economy 17:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to use new technologies to collect unsuitable banknotes
Finance 17:41
Azerbaijan expects increase of arriving tourists from China
Tourism 17:40
Crew of wrecked Iranian cargo ship rescued
Society 17:38
Winners in rings and uneven bars exercises awarded at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:33
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver in pommel horse exercises at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 17:30
In 2019, 94 enterprises of Uzbekistan switch to coal
Oil&Gas 17:28