Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends helicopters to wreck site

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The Crisis Management Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the wreck of the Iranian Shabahang cargo ship in the Caspian Sea 30 kilometers off the coast of Azerbaijan's Astara district, Trend reports on July 26 referring to the ministry.

Two helicopters of the aviation group of the ministry were sent to the scene of the incident.

The corresponding structures have been notified.

