WHO: Mandatory health insurance package in Azerbaijan must include provision of medicines

1 August 2019 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The mandatory health insurance package must also include the provision of medicines in Azerbaijan, senior health economist at the World Health Organization Melitta Jakab said, Trend reports.

Jakab made the remarks in Baku at an event dedicated to the results of the activity of an international mission that visited the country to support the Azerbaijani government in connection with the changes in the health care system.

"We think that 20-30 kinds of medicines may be initially included in this package,” she said. “These are mainly medicines used while rendering medical aid, namely, lowering blood pressure, medicines for people with diabetes, antibiotics protecting children from infections and especially from respiratory tract infections, folic acid and iron for pregnant women. However, calculations are required.”

Jakab added that the inclusion of the medicines into the insurance package will ease the financial burden of people.

A pilot project on mandatory medical insurance has been implemented in the country since late 2016. This project is available in Mingachevir city, as well as in Yevlakh and Agdash districts.

The mandatory medical insurance will be introduced throughout Azerbaijan from 2020.

