Azerbaijan grants early release to over 200 prisoners due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice is working under heavy pressure, and 260 prisoners have been granted an early release, Chief of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the ministry Aynur Sabitova said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The meetings of prisoners with relatives have been suspended, and they have been provided with medical attention, Sabitova noted.

“All these measures are aimed at preventing the occurrence of coronavirus infection. According to the Act of Pardon signed by President Ilham Aliyev, 176 prisoners aged over 65 years were released due to high risk of getting coronavirus-related complications. Along with this, 260 prisoners have also been granted early releases, which is an embodiment of the humane policy of the head of state,” she emphasized.