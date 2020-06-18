Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

A special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan till August 1, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 18.

“This decision was made after the detailed analysis of the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan,” spokesperson added.