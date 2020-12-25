Azerbaijan to create reserves and national parks in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The plans are being prepared to create new reserves in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Head of the State Environmental Security Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Hikmat Alizade said in the "Expert Time" TV show, Trend reports on Dec. 25.

"The creation of new national parks will allow the Azerbaijani citizens to visit our beautiful forests in the near future,” head of the service added. “Both nature protection, tourist and recreational components will be protected there."

“There were four sanctuaries and two state reserves in the once occupied territories,” Alizade said.

"Their condition leaves much to be desired,” head of the service said. “Facts of tree cutting in these reserves have been registered. All this makes it necessary to take consistent measures in those territories. We hope that after appropriate protective measures, the process of natural restoration will resume there and life will return to these lands."