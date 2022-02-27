Several Azerbaijani people killed in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
Four Azerbaijanis were killed during the events in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine told AZERTAC news agency, Trend reports.
The details of their death are being investigated.
