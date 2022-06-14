Azerbaijan opens criminal case on death of soldier in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A criminal case has been opened over the death of a serviceman of the Azerbaijani military unit Riyad Aliyarov as a result of an electric shock in Kalbajar district, the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, the criminal case was opened by the Kalbajar District Military Prosecutor's Office under article 342.1-1 (non-fulfillment or improper fulfillment by a chief or an official of his official duty due to dishonest or negligent attitude to his official duty, which negligently caused the death of the victim or other heavy consequences) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, expert examinations were appointed and other investigative actions were carried out.

The investigation is ongoing and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law, added the press service.