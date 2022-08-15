Azerbaijani fencer wins silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani fencer Ruslan Hasanov has won silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

In the finals, Hasanov lost to Kyrgyz athlete Roman Petrov with a score of 12:15.

Previously, in the semifinal, he defeated the Uzbek athlete Fayzulla Alimov with a score of 12:11.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.