Bodies of 1,713 Armenian soldiers handed to Armenia after signing Nov. 10, 2020 statement - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. A total of 1,713 bodies of Armenian servicemen were transferred to Armenia as a result of joint measures taken after the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [following the second Karabakh war], Secretary, Head of the Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.

Akhundov made the remark at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing and organized by the state commission.

Will be updated