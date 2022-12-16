Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's MoD discloses hectares of liberated land cleared of mines (VIDEO)

Society Materials 16 December 2022 19:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. More than 15,620 hectares of land were completely cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnances as a result of the activities of the Azerbaijani Army’s engineer-sapper units in liberated territories in 2022, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Over 29,113 hectares of the liberated area have been de-mined by the engineer-sapper units as of yet. In total, 10,185 anti-personnel landmines, 2580 anti-tank landmines, and 10,445 unexploded ordnances have been removed.

The units are mainly aimed at de-mining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories. MEMATT (Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment), which was purchased from Türkiye and transferred into the armament of Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units, is also involved in the landmine clearance.

Engineering support activities continue on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.

