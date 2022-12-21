Azerbaijani minister unveils number of e-services to be provided to citizens in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A total of 140 services will be provided to Azerbaijani citizens through the e-platform by the end of 2022, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said, speaking at the "Be ready for the future" Career Development Forum, on December 21, Trend reports.

He noted that 90 percent of the ministry's services will be completely digital in the future.

"Employment services make up a major part of the rendered services. All employment contracts will be signed via the digital platform. We will also legislate this out in 2023, thus, there will be no need for paper employment records," Babayev added.