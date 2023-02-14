Campaign to help Türkiye to be organized together with Azerbaijan - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Tomorrow evening, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will organize a campaign to help those affected by the earthquake, Turkish President Receb Tayyib Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"Tomorrow evening, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will organize an aid campaign, under which some 10,000 containers will be handed over to the victims of the earthquake with help sent from Qatar, with additional help from other regions of the country, and abroad," Erdogan added.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.