Azerbaijani ministry reveals number of quake-injured Turkish citizens provided with aid at its field hospitals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Türkiye to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the deadly earthquake, continue their operations in Kahramanmaras province seriously damaged by the earthquake, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, over the past days, 930 people, including 167 children, received high-level medical aid at these hospitals.

The mobile field hospitals, provided with all the equipment necessary for checkup and treatment, continue their uninterrupted activities.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following thelatest data, 39,672 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.