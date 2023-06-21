Return of about 140,000 citizens to Azerbaijan's liberated areas planned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The return of about 140,000 citizens to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is planned, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said during a panel speech at the Human Resources Summit 2023 forum, Trend reports.

The minister noted that in the liberated territories benefits for the activities of the private sector were established.

According to him, for 140,000 citizens planned to be returned to the liberated areas.

"We must provide 7,000-10,000 people with knowledge and skills. Benefits will allow people with knowledge and skills to return and build business there," Babayev emphasized.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

To date, Azerbaijan's former IDPs have returned to the liberated villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar district) and Lachin city and were provided with jobs.