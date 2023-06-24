Hungarian journalist impressed with pace of restoration in Azerbaijan's Lachin

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. The pace of restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district is impressive, Hungarian journalist Attila Szavai, who visited Lachin as part of representatives of the diplomatic corps, told reporters, Trend reports.

“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan’s Lachin district,” Szavai said.

"I was also lucky enough to visit Shusha. I really hope that the internally displaced persons will be able to return to their homes in the future," he added.

He noted that he visited Karabakh in 1992, two weeks before the tragic events in Khojaly [the mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces].

"I have seen many refugees and victims as a result of the brutal treatment of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenians, as I reported to Hungarian and international media. It was terrible to see all this. Now I am glad that this story is over, and the people who were forced to leave Karabakh many years ago are returning to a prosperous region," he said.