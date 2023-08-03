Meter Testing Laboratory gets out of subordination of Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. An agreement was signed between the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology, subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's Azerigaz Production Union (PU), the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market told Trend.

According to the agreement, the Meter Testing Laboratory of Azerigaz PU comes under the control of the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology. The main purpose of concluding the contract is to ensure that the meter testing is carried out by an independent party and not by the supplier company. The agreement will enter into force on January 1, 2024.

Additionally, the laboratory will conduct examinations of commercial and domestic measuring devices, determine and certify that these devices adhere to metrological standards (error norms), and repair and calibrate industrial-type meters and volumetric correctors. Additionally, steps will be taken to spot instances of external manipulation with gas meters.

Managing the operations of the metrological service Meter Testing Laboratory by the Institute of Metrology of Azerbaijan on the basis of reciprocal cooperation and exchange of experience with Azerigaz PU and strengthening control over the work on checking measuring devices and testing equipment in accordance with the law will support obtaining accurate results, enhancing overall procedures, boosting efficiency, and defending the rights and interests of homeowners.

Additionally, it is anticipated that same procedure would eventually apply to other public services.