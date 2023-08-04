Flora and fauna of Azerbaijan’s Topkhana Forest being re-explored - Vice-President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The flora and fauna of the Topkhana Forest are being re-examined in Azerbaijan, Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Irada Huseynova said at a meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues held in Shusha, Trend reports.

"Preliminary data show that over 2,000 oaks and other valuable tree species were cut down and exported to Armenia during the occupation," she said.

The meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized resolution of issues in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation after the second Karabakh war is held in Shusha.

Along with the work done and current issues, the meeting will also discuss biodiversity in Shusha, management of solid household waste, construction and landfill waste in liberated territories, protection and expansion of green spaces, environmental assessment of Shusha projects, and other issues.

The previous meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues was held in the Zangilan district on June 2, 2023.