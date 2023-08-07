Azerbaijani grandmaster talks risks and mistakes made at World Chess Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Azerbaijani chess player Abdulla Gadimbayli admitted that he lost in the World Chess Cup in Baku, after making a mistake, Trend reports.

He made the remark in an interview with the official website of the World Chess Cup.

Gadimbeyli, who was the 2022 World Junior Chess Champion, said the competition in Baku is very strong.

"I had the lowest rating among the chess players who made it to the third round. I beat Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzbekistan) in the first round, then David Guijarro (Spain). After two rounds, I knew that the next one would be more difficult. In the second game with Ray Robson from the US, I made a wrong move," Gadimbayli said.

“Apparently, I have little experience for such a tournament. We finished the first game in a draw. In the second meeting, the situation was equal, I should've aimed for a draw, and then go for it at a tie-break. I took a chance and lost," he said.

Gadimbayli also spoke about the preparatory process for the World Cup. He noted that he was preparing for competitions with grandmaster Nijat Abasov.

"My main coach is Djakhangir Agaragimov, but I was preparing for this tournament with Nijat Abasov. Thanks to Nijat's advice that I successfully passed two rounds. At the same time, Ismayil Shahaliyev regularly helps me as a coach," he said.

The Azerbaijani chess player expressed regret that a member of the national team, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, left the tournament early.

"I felt great regret. Shakhriyar was one of the favorites of the World Cup. Before the competition, I thought that Mamedyarov would at least make it to the semifinals. But any result is possible in chess," he said.

Chess World Cup 2023 is a 206-player single-elimination chess tournament that is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 30 July to 24 August 2023. The prize fund is $2.5 million. The event is being held at Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku. The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 games are broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English.