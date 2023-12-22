Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
International briefing on Decolonization Dialogues kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

Society Materials 22 December 2023 10:37 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. An international briefing ference on "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

The conference's principal purpose is to establish a platform for addressing the global challenge of colonization.

