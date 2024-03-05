Azerbaijani women proudly portray nation on global tier - DirGen Standardization Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani women are commendably representing the country on the global stage, said Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute Ilham Bayramov during the “Gender Equality in Standardization" event at the institution, Trend reports.

He underlined the importance of increasing women's participation in Azerbaijani state policy.

"Azerbaijan's rich history demonstrates this clearly. Currently, Azerbaijani women effectively represent our country on the global stage, consistently being at the forefront," Bayramov added.

