Azerbaijan's ADA University hosts "Gender and Climate Action: Solutions for Women by Women" discussions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. On the eve of International Women's Day - March 8, discussions on "Gender and Climate Action: Solutions for Women by Women" were held at ADA University, Trend reports.

The speakers included Deputy Chairman of State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova; UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva; UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Nigar Arpadarai; journalist and political analyst Anastasia Lavrina; representative of the COP29 Organizing Committee and Head of Gender Hub Azerbaijan Maryam Majidova.

As stated by Sadagat Gahramanova, women play a crucial role in the state, and the incorporation of gender components is vital for the effective implementation of state policies.

"Given the advancement of the green economy, women are now tasked not only with roles related to work, family, education, and cultural development but also with actively contributing to shaping a novel framework for the state's activities. This includes considerations for environmental protection and the upbringing of the new generation," she noted.

Vladanka Andreeva emphasized the UN's desire to support women in increasing their role in the implementation of the climate agenda.

"The UN is presently engaged in Azerbaijan, addressing matters such as sustainable development, climate change, and gender equality. We are conducting consultations across government, private sector, and public spheres to determine effective approaches to address pressing climate change issues. It is crucial to acquire a genuine understanding of the situation and share this knowledge, enabling us to actively contribute to the global fight against climate change," she said.

Vladanka Andreeva added that the UN welcomes the participation of people with the right knowledge and experience in creating a climate action plan.

"Active public participation is essential for comprehending and resolving the climate crisis, and every voice will be given due consideration. We are committed to empowering women to actively engage in this process. I believe the role of women in bringing COP29 to Azerbaijan will be invaluable. Such a partnership is crucial, and we have full confidence in its success," said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

Nigar Arpadarai underscored advancements in education and educational programs aimed at enhancing responsibility for environmental protection.

"The higher the level of education among women, the more independent and distinctive perspectives they can cultivate, contributing to the advancement of a 'green society' rather than merely a consumer-driven one. We aspire to see more women in prominent, innovative roles within society," she emphasized.

Anastasia Lavrina believes that every woman possesses ample energy to contribute to the progress of green energy and the processes of a green economy in Azerbaijan.

"I agree that there is a need to advance education in the realm of understanding gender dynamics, climate issues, and devising solutions, particularly among the younger generation. I believe the media can play a significant role in this endeavor. Collaboration at all societal levels, including with international organizations, is essential. Women should not be sidelined in addressing both pressing issues and those posing threats to the future of the Earth," she said.

Maryam Majidova highlighted the challenges related to water resources and desertification in certain regions of Azerbaijan, attributing these issues to climate change.

"The absence of a culture of electricity and water resource consumption, considering it a communal affair, is deemed unacceptable. It is crucial to instill in the younger generation a conscientious attitude toward their land, its resources, and waste disposal issues. Women, encompassing the roles of mothers, teachers, and mentors, play an invaluable part in fostering this awareness," Majidova said.

Following the discussions, participants acknowledged the imperative to increase endeavors in advocating for environmental protection.

