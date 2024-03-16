Second day of AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The second day of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics competitions has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The tournament is being held in three age categories: pre-juniors, juniors, and adult gymnasts.

On the second day, qualifying competitions are being held, with representatives of men's artistic gymnastics presenting exercises on the pommel horse, horizontal bars, and vault, while representatives of women's artistic gymnastics present floor and beam exercises.

This day will determine the winners and medalists in the all-around and team competitions based on the results of the gymnasts’ performances in two qualifications.

The AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament is taking place at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on March 15–17. The competition is featuring nearly 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp