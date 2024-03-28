Azerbaijan's Ministry and Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum sign protocol (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) have signed a protocol on commitments to hold the Shusha– OIC Youth Capital 2024 international program, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and ICYF President Taha Ayhan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, Head of the Youth Department of the Ministry Ramil Jabbarov, Director-General of ICYF Rasul Omarov, and other representatives of the organizations.

The event was followed by a press conference with the participation of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaybov and ICYF President Taha Ayhan.

Shusha has been named the OIC's 10th "Youth Capital," and it will hold over 12 major offline and online activities. These events will cover a wide range of issues concerning youth development in Islamic countries, including science, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, social engineering, education, and the creative industries.

