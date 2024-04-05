Azerbaijani sportsman representing Ukraine gains Paris 2024 Olympic Games license

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijani wrestler Parviz Nasibov, representing Ukraine, has reached the semifinals of the European Olympic qualification tournament in Baku, Trend reports.

Krisztian Vancza from Hungary was his opponent in the semifinals of the athlete competition in the weight category of 67 kilograms.

Parviz Nasibov, who won the fight with a score of 5:4, not only reached the finals of the competition but also gained a license to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

To note, Parviz Nasibov was a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel