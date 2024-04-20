Azerbaijan discloses maritime passenger traffic in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The maritime passenger traffic in Azerbaijan grew by 31.9 percent to 6,200 people from January through March 2024, year-on-year, a source in the local State Statistics Committee told Trend.

The source also said that the volume of cargo transported by sea during the specified period exceeded 1.9 million tons and increased by 6.1 percent from the first quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, oil cargo accounted for 49.6 percent of the total cargo volume.

The seaports of Azerbaijan carried out loading and unloading operations for 3.3 million tons, of which 2.67 million tons (80.6 percent) were transit cargo.

As of April 1, 2024, the number of cargo remaining in the ports of Azerbaijan was 197,500 tons.

Overall, from January through March this year, carriers served 452.9 million passengers, of whom 87.6 percent were transported by road, 11.8 percent by metro, and the rest by other modes of transport.

