Social media paving way for enhancing cultural connections - OIC participant of Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Social media are paving the way for enhancing cultural connections, Director of Cultural Affairs Department of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Lhoucine Rhazoui said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion on the topic "Social Media: Building Bridges or Walls Between People and Cultures?" within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

According to him, social media platforms have played a role in creating communities of like-minded people.

"Social media has also an alienating effect. This causes the spread of harmful thoughts and alterations in reality.



Intercultural dialogue is facilitated by exposure to various cultures. Social media not only connects people, but it also broadens cultural exchange on a large scale. However, we must not forget that social media has both positive and harmful sides. Realities and information are sometimes given in an inaccurate and twisted manner," he added.

To note, the second day of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

