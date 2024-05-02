Hate speech on social media rises - Organization of American States commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Hate speech on social media rose 30 percent, Commissioner of the Organization of American States Fernando Lottenberg said during the "Social Media: Building Bridges or Walls Between People and Cultures?" panel session at the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

"Hate speech is spreading at an alarming rate on social media sites. It is critical to maintain societal norms for information quality. Individuals must determine what knowledge is valuable and important and what is not. People are vulnerable to exploitation in the digital age, and they struggle to protect themselves.



Even the concept of free expression might unintentionally promote hate speech. We are particularly disturbed by the growth of hate speech on social networks X," he added.

To note, a total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

