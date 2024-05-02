Azerbaijan reveals its priorities at ADB annual meeting

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. One of Azerbaijan's priorities at the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is the country's positioning as the host of COP29, the country's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov told reporters on the sidelines of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

"Our participation here is traditional for the annual meeting of the Boards of Governors of Banks, but it also includes a variety of seminars, conferences, discussions, and round tables where there is a very fruitful exchange of views on economic cooperation issues.



This year, one of our focuses is promoting Azerbaijan as the host country of COP29; therefore, we'll participate in a number of panel talks on developing a greener future in Asia," he said.

Sharifov noted that accordingly, as the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan plans to offer participants of these meetings its vision of how the country sees its role in bridging the positions of the participating countries in climate agreements so that the principles and goals that were set when signing these agreements are implemented.

To note, the theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 to May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”.

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The opening session marks the official start of the annual meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the guest of honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.



The annual meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

Moreover, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

