No other ethnicities, save Armenians, survive in country - Azerbaijani Honored Art Worker (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov analytical video project, Trend reports.

Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, film director Jamil Guliyev joined the program as a guest.

According to Guliyev, there are practically no other nations or ethnicities left in Armenia except Armenians themselves.

"The country has consolidated into a monoethnic state. The Yezidi Kurds and Molokans have all fled. Even Ukrainians from the Soviet era who arrived in the country for building activities have also abandoned the country. So, no one stayed there," he said.

