Baku has wonderful gymnastics arena - Italian athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Baku has a wonderful gymnastics arena with perfect conditions, Italian athlete Sofia Raffaelli told Trend on the sidelines of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

“This is not my first visit to Baku, I was here last year. I come with pleasure, because Baku is a beautiful city, there are many sights that I want to visit. Baku has a large competition hall,” she noted.

Speaking about her performances, Raffaeli emphasized that she likes the hoop program most of all.

“With each competition I try to perform better and better. The participants of the World Cup in Baku also show good performances,” added the gymnast.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 19 through 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries compete in the sport.



Gymnasts are participating in a schedule of individual and group workouts.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the team in the group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

